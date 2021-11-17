Sumter deputies search for man accused of kidnapping, hitting woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man accused of kidnapping and hitting a woman.

William Armstrong II, 37, is accused of striking the woman with a closed fist and confining the victim inside the residence by the use of physical violence and threats of violence, according to deputies.

The incident happened in Sumter on November 8.

Armstrong II is charged with first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping, according to deputies.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see him, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

