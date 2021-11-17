SkyView
SLED responds to incident at DJJ

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist in an incident at the Broad River Road DJJ Complex.

The disturbance happened on Wednesday.

Officials say order was quickly restored.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

