Shooting in Kershaw County injures one

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Kershaw County left one man injured.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road in Camden, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. He’s now being treated for his injuries.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

“We do not have any reason to believe this was a random shooting. At this time, we believe the suspect and victim know each other,” said Sheriff Lee Boan. “We are very thankful for the prompt assistance from the Camden Police Department and Kershaw County EMS.”

If you have any information, call the KCSO at 803-425-1512, 803-424-4000 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

