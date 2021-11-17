SC State armed robbery suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of armed robbery on South Carolina State University’s campus was arrested Monday.

Kendall Jamal Huggins Jr., 19, was charged with armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Deputies say the incident began with a confrontation over a social media post, which ended with one of the two victims robbed.

Huggins was accused of robbing one victim’s cellphone and the keys to his apartment and car.

The social media post aided police in identifying Huggins, and a victim identified him in a photo lineup, according to police.

Investigators say Huggins is enrolled at South Carolina State University.

A lockdown occurred after the event took place on the campus near Building I in Hugine Suites at 7:00 p.m. Monday. Students were advised to take shelter before the lockdown was lifted about an hour later around 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina State University Campus Police say there was no imminent risk to students and employees when the lockdown was lifted.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and employees remains a principal responsibility at SC State, so we commend our officers for their swift response and arrest in this incident,” SC State University Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson said.

Huggins turned himself in Monday night and was served with a warrant Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact campus police at 803-536-7188.

