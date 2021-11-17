SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting

SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting
SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting(WIS)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish redistricting.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, has called members to the State House for a special session on Dec. 1, 2, and 6, according to a memo the House clerk sent Wednesday to members and staff.

“The primary purpose of these meetings is to complete the redistricting processes of the House and Senate,” Clerk of the House Charles Reid wrote. “The House will continue to meet based upon the will of the House and until such time as business is completed.”

The announcement comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee approved a proposed map that establishes new boundaries for the 124-member House of Representatives, based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As of Wednesday afternoon, the amended map, which House members will take up during the special session, was not available for public viewing on the House redistricting webpage.

While the committee approved the map in a 21-2 vote, with two members abstaining, in less than an hour Tuesday, the proposal has drawn criticism. A House Redistricting Subcommittee meeting last week lasted more than four-and-a-half hours, as critics argued during a lengthy public comment period that the proposal protected incumbents too much, split too many counties into multiple House districts, and made too few districts competitive between parties.

The state Senate has not yet set a date for the full chamber to reconvene, as the Senate Judiciary Committee has not yet voted on its proposed map.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Election Day 2021
Runoff Election Results
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Exclusive: One-on-One with Representative-Elect Adrian Fisher
Election Officials: Human error led to disruptions during Columbia runoff election

Latest News

Community steps in to make sure a student’s vote count
Richland County find no discrepancies in hand count audit
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes
Madison Reynolds
Missing 12-year-old in Upstate has been found, deputies say
Doctors offer tips to parents following death of child from flu
DHEC confirms first flu-related death in 2021 season