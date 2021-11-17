Richland Two responds to allegations against staff member

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two officials say they are aware of allegations that have been made against a staff member and are cooperating with an investigation by the district’s Human Resources department.

A spokesperson with the Richland School District Two told WIS that a school in their district received an email on Sunday night about an alleged incident that was then brought up during a board meeting Tuesday.

“The allegations were disturbing to hear just as they were disturbing to read about in the email,” said Libby Roof, spokesperson for the district. “Dr. Baron R. Davis, superintendent, has assured employees and parents in an email that district administrators responded quickly after reading the email on Monday morning.”

The district says the email was sent to that school’s HR department and its investigation began on Monday along with the staff member being placed on leave.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation Monday as well, according to the district.

The school’s principal told the parents an investigation by district administrators is underway.

School officials say they placed the staff member named in the incident on leave immediately.

The school district says it took the video of the child’s parent speaking at the meeting off their website in order to protect the identity of the staff member and the child.

There is a message on Richland School District Two’s website where the recording of the board meeting should be. It states in part:

Administrators from the district’s Human Resources office responded to the school Monday morning, November 15, 2021, to begin an investigation. Following board policy, the employee named in the report was placed on administrative leave. Law enforcement began their investigation on Monday as well, and school and district administrators are fully cooperating with the investigators from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Superintendent Baron Davis said:

Please know that Richland Two does not tolerate any type of misconduct involving students and always fully investigates any reports of possible violations of laws, policies and procedures. In responding to allegations, district and school administrators are required by privacy laws to protect the identity of all individuals involved during the investigation. We always fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that our actions do not interfere with or compromise the integrity of any criminal investigations. I want to reassure the entire Richland Two family that providing safe, nurturing and caring environments that support quality teaching and learning at all of our schools remains our top priority.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

