Richland County find no discrepancies in hand count audit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials said that no discrepancies were found during a hand count audit of the City of Columbia election.

“We were over there this morning, it’s complete at this point and the hand count audit was successful,” said Chris Whitmire, Spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission. “It confirmed that the totals on the paper ballots, those voter-verified paper ballots matched what came out of the scanner.”

On Tuesday, widespread reports of polling issues created problems for several precincts.

Daniel Rickenmann won the election for Columbia Mayor after Tameika Isaac Devine conceded. Aditi Bussells won the Council At-Large seat against Tyler Bailey.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.