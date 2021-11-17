SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County find no discrepancies in hand count audit

Community steps in to make sure a student’s vote count
Community steps in to make sure a student’s vote count
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials said that no discrepancies were found during a hand count audit of the City of Columbia election.

“We were over there this morning, it’s complete at this point and the hand count audit was successful,” said Chris Whitmire, Spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission. “It confirmed that the totals on the paper ballots, those voter-verified paper ballots matched what came out of the scanner.”

On Tuesday, widespread reports of polling issues created problems for several precincts.

Daniel Rickenmann won the election for Columbia Mayor after Tameika Isaac Devine conceded. Aditi Bussells won the Council At-Large seat against Tyler Bailey.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Election Day 2021
Runoff Election Results
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Exclusive: One-on-One with Representative-Elect Adrian Fisher
Election Officials: Human error led to disruptions during Columbia runoff election

Latest News

SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting
SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes
Madison Reynolds
Missing 12-year-old in Upstate has been found, deputies say
Doctors offer tips to parents following death of child from flu
DHEC confirms first flu-related death in 2021 season