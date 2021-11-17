Officials report brief fire at VC Summers plant

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - VC Summers officials say there was a brief fire at the plant due to a transformer failure.

Operators at the VC Summer Station removed the part of the transformer around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This transformer is the step up that sends power onto the grid from the station,” according to officials.

When the failure happened there was a brief fire and the plant’s fire system activated along with a fire brigade that quickly extinguished the fire.

The cause of the failure is unknown, and an investigation is underway, according to officials.

The main transformer failure resulted in a leak of transformer mineral oil. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 16, a sheen from mineral oil was observed in the station’s circulating water outfall. Station personnel immediately deployed absorbent booms and oil screens to contain and clean up the oil. It’s estimated that between 10 and 15 gallons of oil were leaked.

There was no impact on the health and safety of the public or plant personnel, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.