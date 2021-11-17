Member of UofSC’s presidential search committee resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the University of South Carolina searches for a new president, an advisory member of the candidate recruitment committee resigned Monday.

Lou Kennedy addressed her resignation to the Board of Trustees Chairman, Dorn Smith saying he called her invitation to join the committee a “courtesy” during last Thursday’s meeting.

“I felt as though it diminished the priorities I brought to the table,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, the CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and was on the committee charged with assessing candidates for the new president of the University of South Carolina.

The former committee member told WIS Wednesday, Smith said she did not get a vote after speaking up during the last meeting.

“We need a Board of Trustees that lets the president and the athletic director do the jobs they were hired to do, and make the decisions they need to make. A board should serve as a guide, not control everything, " Kennedy said.

According to the resignation letter Smith has since apologized for his statement to Kennedy.

Kennedy says she acknowledges his apology, but still signed her resignation letter.

“I want to reiterate; this is a unique opportunity for the Carolina community - and that includes members of the board - to stand up and embrace the chance to consider candidates for this critical role,” Kennedy said.

Former president Bob Caslen resigned in May after controversy surrounding his commencement address. The UofSC board of trustees then voted to make former president Harris Pastides the interim president.

