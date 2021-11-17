Lexington police search for 3 men accused of armed robbery

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Three men accused of robbing a gas station clerk at gunpoint Oct. 15 are wanted by the Lexington Sheriff’s Department.

According to deputies, three men robbed a gas station located at 1160 Hwy 21.

Have you seen these guys?



These three men robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint on Oct. 15, 2021 at 1160 Hwy 21 in Swansea.



If you know them or have any tips, call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or use the Crimestoppers app. pic.twitter.com/UEsCcxpP6I — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 17, 2021

LCSD asks to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6374 or use visit crimesc.com if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.