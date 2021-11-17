Lexington police search for 3 men accused of armed robbery
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Three men accused of robbing a gas station clerk at gunpoint Oct. 15 are wanted by the Lexington Sheriff’s Department.
According to deputies, three men robbed a gas station located at 1160 Hwy 21.
LCSD asks to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6374 or use visit crimesc.com if you have any information.
