Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County State Representative RJ May joined the SC Department of Transportation on Wednesday to help fill potholes.

May asked people on his Facebook to let him know what roads needed patching and that he and the crew would try to get to them by the end of the day.

