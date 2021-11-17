SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw Co. deputies searching for man wanted for attempted murder

Shaborn Davis, 20, of Camden, is the man wanted in connection to a shooting incident.
Shaborn Davis, 20, of Camden, is the man wanted in connection to a shooting incident.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Shaborn Davis, 20, of Camden, is the man wanted in connection to a shooting incident.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ballfield Road and Wateree Boulevard.

With any information on Davis, please contact KCSO at (803)-425-1512 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Election Day 2021
Runoff Election Results
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
Exclusive: One-on-One with Representative-Elect Adrian Fisher
Election Officials: Human error led to disruptions during Columbia runoff election

Latest News

According to deputies, three men robbed a gas station located at 1160 Hwy 21.
Lexington police search for 3 men accused of armed robbery
Lou Kennedy addressed her resignation to the Board of Trustees Chairman, Dorn Smith saying he...
Member of UofSC’s presidential search committee resigns
According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Four injured in Scott’s Branch High School bus crash
Operators at the VC Summer Station removed the part of the transformer around 5:30 p.m. on...
Officials report brief fire at VC Summer plant