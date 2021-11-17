Kershaw Co. deputies searching for man wanted for attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Shaborn Davis, 20, of Camden, is the man wanted in connection to a shooting incident.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ballfield Road and Wateree Boulevard.

With any information on Davis, please contact KCSO at (803)-425-1512 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

