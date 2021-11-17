Four injured in Scott’s Branch High School bus crash

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Scott’s Branch High School boys varsity basketball team was involved in a single-vehicle crash this weekend.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The bus was carrying 12 people. Eight of those were basketball team members, three were coaches, and one was a family member of a coach.

Officials say the bus was traveling on Felton Street near I-95 in Summerton when it ran off the road to the right.

Troopers say four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said coach Kevin Miller was the driver.

The team was traveling from a game in Bowman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

