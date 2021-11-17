SkyView
Four injured in Scott’s Branch High School bus crash

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Scott’s Branch High School boys varsity basketball team was involved in a single-vehicle crash this weekend.

The bus was carrying 12 people. Eight of those were basketball team members, three were coaches, and one was a family member of a coach.

Officials say the bus was traveling on Felton Street near I-95 in Summerton when it ran off the road to the right.

Troopers say four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said coach Kevin Miller was the driver.

The team was traveling from a game in Bowman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

