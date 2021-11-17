First Alert Forecast: More warm weather Thursday, then much cooler by Friday through the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another spring-like day is in store for Thursday. Then, our temperatures will take a huge dip!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

· More warmer weather is expected Thursday.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

· An isolated shower or two could develop Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’re not expecting a lot of rain from this frontal passage.

· Much cooler weather is expected Friday into the weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be back in the mid 60s by Sunday.

· A few showers are possible Monday (40% chance) with another cold front.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We’re tracking one more warm day before the cooler pushes in just in time for your weekend.

On Thursday, enjoy the spring-like weather. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Our winds will be a bit breezy from the west-southwest between 10 and 15 mph.

A cold front will move into the area from the west, giving way to a few isolated showers during the day. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’re not expecting a washout, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes.

After the front passes to our east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way.

On Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

For Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Bundle up!

By Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers are possible Monday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Highs will fall back into the low 50s by Tuesday.

Also, if you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early this Friday morning! The partial eclipse will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m. The eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m. By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the eclipse. Enjoy!

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

