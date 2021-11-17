DHEC confirms first flu-related death in 2021 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the first confirmed flu-related death in the state in the 2021 season.

A person from the upstate died from complications due to the flu.

“As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

The current DHEC and CDC recommendation is that anyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.

There have been 79 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season, according to DHEC.

The DHEC database for the flu is updated with new numbers every Wednesday. You can find it here.

