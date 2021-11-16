Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Turbeville has made history after electing the first Black council member to the Turbeville Town Council.

Albert Mobley was elected in November and is the first Black person to sit on the Turbeville Town Council, established in 1912.

This isn’t the first time Mobley has made history, he was the first Black person on the town’s rescue squad and the second Black firefighter to work in Turbeville.

We’ve reached out to Mobley for a statement on his big win and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.