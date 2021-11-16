SkyView
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member

Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member(Albert Mobley)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Turbeville has made history after electing the first Black council member to the Turbeville Town Council.

Albert Mobley was elected in November and is the first Black person to sit on the Turbeville Town Council, established in 1912.

This isn’t the first time Mobley has made history, he was the first Black person on the town’s rescue squad and the second Black firefighter to work in Turbeville.

We’ve reached out to Mobley for a statement on his big win and are waiting to hear back.

