Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, two sisters were found dead after a shooting in a Lexington County subdivision.

Deputies say the incident happened on the 200 block of Woodcote Drive near Highway 321.

Jaimey Green, 20, and Jazzmyne Green, 25, of Gaston were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds sustained, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The suspected gunman, now identified as Tyrone Durham, Jr., was found dead via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car parked in Richland County. Durham Jr. was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies give an update on the double homicide:

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood (Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

“I’m trying to process it all,” said family member Gwendolyn Dwier. “I was praying it wasn’t true, but it is.”

A neighbor called 911 around 9:15 a.m. after hearing gunfire.

“A neighbor heard gunshots and found two victims on the front lawn and called the authorities,” said Captian Adam Myrick.

The family says one of the victims had recently tried breaking up with the gunman.

“I fear for him. Death isn’t the end. He still has God to answer to,” said Dwier. “Love one another and put down the guns. It’s just too much, just too much.”

Officials say he was the only suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.