Special election to fill late Hugh Leatherman’s vacant seat scheduled

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Florence County, Darlington County, and State Election Commissions have been ordered to hold a special election beginning Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the South Carolina Senate, a vacancy exists in South Carolina Senate District Thirty-One after the Friday, Nov. 11 death of the honorable Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr.

The President of the South Carolina Senate, Harvey S. Peeler, Jr. issued an order Tuesday to fill the vacancy.

The schedule for the special election will be as follows:

The vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Dec. 3.

Filing for the vacant seat will close at noon on Saturday, December 11.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

The primary election runoff will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 2022.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

