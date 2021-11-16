SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Special election to fill late Hugh Leatherman’s vacant seat scheduled

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C.(Sean Rayford | AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Florence County, Darlington County, and State Election Commissions have been ordered to hold a special election beginning Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the South Carolina Senate, a vacancy exists in South Carolina Senate District Thirty-One after the Friday, Nov. 11 death of the honorable Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr.

The President of the South Carolina Senate, Harvey S. Peeler, Jr. issued an order Tuesday to fill the vacancy.

The schedule for the special election will be as follows:

  • The vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Dec. 3.
  • Filing for the vacant seat will close at noon on Saturday, December 11.
  • The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
  • The primary election runoff will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 2022.
  • The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jazzmyne (left) & Jaimey (right)
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Columbia assault case
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant

Latest News

Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member
Exclusive: One-on-One with Representative-Elect Adrian Fisher
Reports of polling problems in Shandon area
The bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on November 5 and cites money for...
Mayor Benjamin, Councilmember Kathy Maness attend Biden’s infrastructure bill signing