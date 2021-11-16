SCDC: Inmate killed after being stabbed in fight
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution died after being stabbed during a fight with other inmates on Monday.
Marco Sanders, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
Officials say two other inmates were also rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds at the institution.
The Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a homicide.
An autopsy will be performed.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.