SCDC: Inmate killed after being stabbed in fight

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution died after being stabbed during a fight with other inmates on Monday.

Marco Sanders, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials say two other inmates were also rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds at the institution.

The Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

