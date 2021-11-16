SCDC: Inmate killed after being stabbed in fight

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution died after being stabbed during a fight with other inmates on Monday.

Marco Sanders, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials say two other inmates were also rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds at the institution.

SCDC police are investigating an inmate-on-inmate fight at Lee CI tonight. Two inmates were transferred to a local hospital.

The Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

