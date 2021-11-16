SkyView
SC election commission addresses Richland County voting issues

The South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson, Chris Whitmire, told WIS the issue involved the election system vendor, Election Systems and Software. Whitmire said the system was having trouble reading electronic poll books.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Election Commission is aware of issues at multiple polling locations which left voters unable to cast their votes Tuesday.

The South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson, Chris Whitmire, told WIS the issue involved the election system vendor, Election Systems and Software. Whitmire said the system was having trouble reading electronic poll books.

Electronic poll books look up voters, record participation, and ensure voters receive the correct ballot. But Tuesday morning, the system produced an invalid code for some voters.

“Some voters didn’t have ballots brought up on the device because it was a style not recognized,” Whitmire said. “The Richland County Election Committee should have caught that before it was used in the election to make sure everything was correct.”

Whitmire says voters could have also been given blank ballot cards so the poll manager could select the voting style manually, which is how it was done in every election prior to November 2020.

The SEC says it is unacceptable for any voter to be turned away without having the opportunity to vote, and emergency hand-marked ballots should have been available to voters. Emergency ballots will always be counted on election night with all other ballots cast during the election, according to the SEC.

The commission plans to follow up with the Richland County office to ensure no voters are turned away in future elections.

“If you weren’t able to vote this morning, then go back to your polling place before 7 p.m. and cast your ballot,” Whitmire said.

The official statement from the SEC, here:

