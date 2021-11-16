SkyView
Reports of polling problems in Shandon area

Exclusive: One-on-One with Representative-Elect Adrian Fisher
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has received multiple phone calls about polling issues in the Shandon area.

The calls started on Tuesday morning as polls opened up for the Columbia Runoff election.

Callers said machines at the Kilbourne Park Baptist and Sims Park polling locations were not working.

WIS spoke with a poll worker, Tom Dodds, at Sims Park who said that a workaround has been put in place that allows the machines to continue to be used.

According to Dodds, the machines were not allowing the ballots with precinct information printed on them to be put in the machines. Now poll workers are using blank ballots for people to cast their votes on.

Daniel Rickenmann is set to hold a press briefing at the Richland County Election Commission at 9:30 a.m.

Tameika Isaac Devine said that her team is aware of the issues and encourages voters to vote by paper ballot and stay in line if they are having issues.

This story is developing and WIS will continue to investigate and update the story as more information becomes available.

