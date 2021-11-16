SkyView
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home

The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on Sunday evening.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report by the Jackson Police Department shares new details on the discovery of a dead man’s body found tied up in an Aiken County home Sunday.

The report says at 5:05 p.m. police responded to 104 Third Street after a neighbor called for a well-being check after they smelled a foul smell coming from the home.

The neighbor additionally told authorities they haven’t seen or heard anyone at the residence for a few weeks.

When police arrived, they immediately recognized the smell of a decomposing body, the report states.

The home’s front and back doors were open. The home’s side door appeared to be blocked by a reclining chair.

As they entered through the back of the home, police documented the smell grew stronger.

A home on the 100 block of Third Street in Jackson remains taped off as Aiken County...
A home on the 100 block of Third Street in Jackson remains taped off as Aiken County authorities discovered a dead body in the home's cellar.(WRDW)

The inside of the home appeared to be ransacked, the report describes.

Several cabinets and compartments were open and burnt documents were found on the kitchen stove and sink.

In the home’s den, police found a bloody shirt on the floor and a couch that appeared to cover a “small door,” the report states.

When police opened the door, they found a body of a decomposing man hidden inside. The man’s hands and feet were bound.

As of noon Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports they are still working to positively identify the victim. An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

The home is next to several other homes along Third Street which, is just half a mile away from the Jackson Town Hall and the Jackson Police Department headquarters.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. No suspects have been announced. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

