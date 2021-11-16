SkyView
Johnson Out for Remainder of 2021-22 Season
By Gamecocks Online Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Raven Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a left knee injury suffered in the first quarter of the Gamecocks’ win over South Dakota on Fri., Nov. 12. 

“I’m obviously heartbroken for Raven,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “Everyone could see what she added to our basketball team this year, and a lot of that are the intangibles that will also guide her through the recovery process. Her tenacity and competitiveness will be put to use in a different way than she had planned this year, but they will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs.” 

The Naismith and WBCA High School Player of the Year, Johnson is part of the Gamecocks’ No. 1 signing class in 2021 and came off the bench in each of the Gamecocks’ first two games.

South Carolina returns to the court on Wed., Nov. 17, in their home opener against in-state rival Clemson. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. with a ceremony celebrating the Gamecocks’ 2020-21 SEC Tournament championship and NCAA Final Four appearance will begin at 6:50 p.m. Both the ceremony and game will stream live on SEC Network+.

