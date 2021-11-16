Funeral plans set for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Funeral services have been scheduled later this week South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker.

State Sen. Hugh Leatherman died on Friday at 90.

His office announced his funeral will be held this Friday at 3 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence.

Leatherman’s family will host a reception immediately after the service on the grounds of the performing arts center.

His death came weeks after he entered hospice care following a cancer diagnosis.

He had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years and held the powerful post of Senate Finance Committee chairman.

Gov. Henry McMaster called Leatherman “a powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people” and said Leatherman “poured his life into our state and we are the better for it.”

The South Carolina Ports Authority opened the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March along the Cooper River in North Charleston. It was the country’s first container terminal to open in more than a decade. The South Carolina Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers named the project South Carolina’s Project of the Year in June.

He was also credited with attracting major companies to South Carolina, including Boeing and Honda.

Sen. Darrell Jackson, (D - Richland County), said Leatherman’s support during his campaign to bring the South Carolina African-American History Monument to State House Grounds was critical to the monument’s dedication in 2001.

The Francis Marion Performing Arts Center is located at 201 South Dargan Street in Florence.

