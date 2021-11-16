First Alert: Warming up into the 70s today, then a big temp drop for the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some chilly temps this morning, but we warm up into the 70s by the afternoon!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands this morning. Patchy frost is possible.

· Tuesday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s. It will be cold enough for patchy frost. Take care of your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors.

· We’re in the low 70s by this afternoon with sunny skies.

· Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· An isolated shower is possible Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 20%.

· Cooler and breezy weather is expected Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. After a cold start and frost this morning we thaw out nicely as high pressure moves to the east and allows for a more southerly flow.

Lows tonight are in the mid 40s with clear skies. Then we have upper 70s by the afternoon Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as the high pressure sits to our east over the western Atlantic.

Southern flow continues Thursday and that increases moisture just a little bit. A cold front approaches from the west and brings a 20% chance of some showers to the area. Expect more clouds with mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The front passes through and temps tumble. Lows are in the mid 40s Friday morning and highs are near 60. Expect breezy winds with gusts up to 15-20mph.

Saturday is chilly with lows in the mid 30s, frost is possible again. Highs are in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Also, if you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early this Friday morning! The partial eclipse will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m. The eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m. By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the eclipse. Enjoy!

Alert Day Tuesday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Cooler & Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

