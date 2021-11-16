SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, then cooler by the weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather for the next couple of days. Then, our temperatures will take a dip!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

· Warmer weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday.

· Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

· An isolated shower or two could develop Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’re not expecting a lot of rain at this time.

· Much cooler weather is expected Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be back in the mid 60s by Sunday.

· A few showers are possible Monday (30% chance).

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies in the area. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

We’re tracking warmer weather this week, but don’t get used to it. Much cooler weather is moving in for your weekend.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move into the area from the west, giving way to a few isolated showers. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’re not expecting a washout, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes.

After the front passes to our east, our temperatures will be cooling down again.

On Friday, highs will be in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

For Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers are possible Monday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Highs will fall back into the mid 50s by Tuesday.

Also, if you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early this Friday morning!  The partial eclipse will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m.  The eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m.  By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the eclipse. Enjoy!

Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

