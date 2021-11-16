FBI called in to help find missing 12-year-old Madison Reynolds

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The FBI is now assisting the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Madison Reynolds ran away from an address on Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time.

The FBI joined the investigation on Tuesday.

“We would like to stress the importance of this to her peers, friends, and their parents,” a news release said. “If you have any information about where Madison is, please call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.”

