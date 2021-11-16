Elf the Musical is on stage now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” It’s one of the best lines from Elf. And you can see Elf the Musical right now at Town Theatre in downtown Columbia.

Nathan Jackson plays the beloved role of Buddy. And so does Tyler Broughton. The two Columbia actors joined WIS TV Midday to talk about playing the same role in the onstage production.

Buddy, as we know in the story, discovers he’s not actually an elf so he heads to New York City to meet his real father. And he has lots of Christmas spirit.

Elf the Musical, based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum, is now on stage at Town Theatre located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Performances go until December 12th. The performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.

To purchase your ticket go to https://towntheatre.com/

