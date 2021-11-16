SkyView
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis appointed as member of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council

Artis’ term will begin immediately and continue through January 18, 2025.
By Benedict Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College, one of the region’s leading private four-year institutions, announced today that its President and CEO, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, has been appointed as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Presidents Council.

Artis’ term will begin immediately and continue through January 18, 2025.

”I’m honored to serve on the NCAA Division II Presidents Council,” said Artis. “Athletics are an important part of the experience on college and university campuses for both the student-athletes and the campus community. I’m pleased to be able to support the success of the more than 1,100 NCAA member universities and colleges within this role.”

As a member of the NCAA Presidents Council, Artis will help establish Division II’s strategic plan and make recommendations to the NCAA Board of Governors on matters such as championships and the use of funds allocated to Division II to support initiatives and programs.

The NCAA is a member-led organization dedicated to supporting the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes.

The organization proposes and interprets the rules and policies surrounding college sports, runs all championships, and manages the programs that benefit the nearly half a million college athletes at colleges and universities around the nation.

Division II is all about balance. Students participate in highly competitive athletics, have the best access ratio to NCAA championships of any division, and can earn athletic scholarships.

Still, their college experience includes so much more than sports participation. The balanced approach in athletics, academics, and community engagement allows Division II student-athletes to focus on their academic pursuits, internships, studies abroad, and all that interests them.

Benedict College sponsors 16 intercollegiate varsity athletic teams that compete in the NCAA Division II level in the SIAC Conference. More than 300 student-athletes participate in the college’s16 male and female teams, including baseball, basketball, football, softball, tennis, cross-country, track and field, and volleyball.

