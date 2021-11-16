SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Date set for 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting

The 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will be held Sunday...
The 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will be held Sunday at 6 p.m., the governor's office announced.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lead the state’s annual celebration of the start of the holiday season this weekend.

McMaster, along with first lady Peggy McMaster, will host the 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting event on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the South Carolina State House’s north steps.

“Each year Peggy and I look forward to welcoming South Carolinians from around the state to the State House and joining with them to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season,” McMaster said.

The Rev. Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood will serve as the evening’s emcee.

This year’s Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television and online via SCETV.

The state’s Christmas tree arrived at the State House grounds on Nov. 8. The tree, a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir, came from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

TimberTech of Greer donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 17th consecutive year.

Crews have been working to decorate the tree so that it is ready for the official lighting during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazzmyne (left) & Jaimey (right)
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Columbia assault case
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant

Latest News

Jazzmyne (left) & Jaimey (right)
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Madison Reynolds
FBI called in to help find missing 12-year-old Madison Reynolds
Elf the Musical is on stage now
Elf the Musical is on stage now
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
14-year-old student at Wade Hampton had loaded gun, marijuana on campus, deputies say