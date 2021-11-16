SkyView
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting

Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Columbia on Monday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.

According to officials, two males were shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators are speaking with people on the scene to help determine exactly what happened.

Deputies believe this is an isolated shooting.

With any information, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

