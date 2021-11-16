CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Columbia on Monday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.

According to officials, two males were shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators are speaking with people on the scene to help determine exactly what happened.

#ColumbiaPDSC is investigating a fatal shooting at the 2200 block of Kennedy St. Two males were shot-one victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The other is at a hospital. Investigators are talking w/people on scene to help determine what happened. Can you help? @MidlandsCrime pic.twitter.com/NWed9mywBy — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 16, 2021

Deputies believe this is an isolated shooting.

With any information, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

