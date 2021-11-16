Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw County deputies investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An argument between neighbors in Kershaw County turned violent and now deputies are investigating a death.

The incident happened over the weekend of November 13 on Love Road. A resident told deputies that he went to a neighbors house to ask about some tires the neighbor had for sale, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said an argument started and the neighbor began physically assaulting him while he was sitting in his car, according to deputies.

The man attempted to leave the neighbors driveway but was chased by the neighbor who was struck by the vehicle.

The man immediately called 911. However, deputies say they were mistakenly given the wrong address and no one was there when they went to investigate.

Four hours later, the neighbor was located at the correct address and was deceased.

Deputies say it was unclear what agency would handle the case due to it possibly involving a vehicle accident but the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Kershaw County Coroner.

The driver is fully cooperating with deputies, according to Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies say they have not found a witness or found any video of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.