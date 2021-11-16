SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw County deputies investigating

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An argument between neighbors in Kershaw County turned violent and now deputies are investigating a death.

The incident happened over the weekend of November 13 on Love Road. A resident told deputies that he went to a neighbors house to ask about some tires the neighbor had for sale, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said an argument started and the neighbor began physically assaulting him while he was sitting in his car, according to deputies.

The man attempted to leave the neighbors driveway but was chased by the neighbor who was struck by the vehicle.

The man immediately called 911. However, deputies say they were mistakenly given the wrong address and no one was there when they went to investigate.

Four hours later, the neighbor was located at the correct address and was deceased.

Deputies say it was unclear what agency would handle the case due to it possibly involving a vehicle accident but the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Kershaw County Coroner.

The driver is fully cooperating with deputies, according to Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies say they have not found a witness or found any video of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jazzmyne (left) & Jaimey (right)
Sisters killed in Lexington Co. shooting, suspect found dead in car
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
Change this caption before publishing
Man found tied up, dead in Aiken County
A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home...
Columbia Police Department searching for “armed and dangerous” domestic violence suspect

Latest News

wis
First Alert: Warming up into the 70s today, then a big temp drop for the weekend!
Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of mail fraud,...
Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings pleads guilty on federal fraud, weapons charges
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
inmate killed
VIDEO: Inmate killed in stabbing