4-year-old shot in Newberry County, deputies investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in Newberry County.

Deputies were called to the Newberry County Hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a four-year-old was brought into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was later transported to a regional trauma center by the Newberry County EMS.

The shooting incident happened on Grey Street in Helena, according to deputies.

The family says the child picked up the gun and fired it.

There have been no charges announced.

Multiple agencies are processing the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

