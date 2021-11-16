SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

4-year-old shot in Newberry County, deputies investigating

FWPD investigates suspicious death
FWPD investigates suspicious death(WPTA)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in Newberry County.

Deputies were called to the Newberry County Hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a four-year-old was brought into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was later transported to a regional trauma center by the Newberry County EMS.

The shooting incident happened on Grey Street in Helena, according to deputies.

The family says the child picked up the gun and fired it.

There have been no charges announced.

Multiple agencies are processing the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jazzmyne (left) & Jaimey (right)
Sisters killed in Lexington Co. shooting, suspect found dead in car
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Deputies say the shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street near Rosewood Drive.
CPD: Two shot, one dead in Kennedy Street shooting
A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Columbia assault case
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant

Latest News

Marco Sanders, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
SCDC: Inmate dies after being stabbed in fight
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member
Turbeville makes history, elects first Black council member
Change this caption before publishing
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw County deputies investigating
wis
First Alert: Warming up into the 70s today, then a big temp drop for the weekend!