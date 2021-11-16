SkyView
14-year-old student at Wade Hampton had loaded gun, marijuana on campus, deputies say

82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A student at Wade Hampton High School is in custody after resource officers found a loaded handgun in the student’s coat pocket, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Ryan Flood said the investigation started just before 9 a.m. when school administrators and the school resource officer were speaking with a 14-year-old student about an unrelated issue and the student pulled out marijuana.

Following a subsequent search, the deputy found the handgun, Flood said.

No direct threats have been made that investigators are aware of and the student was taken into custody on the school grounds, according to Flood.

The student is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of schedule 1 controlled substance.

