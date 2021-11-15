Video released of suspect car in fatal Cayce hit-and-run

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - New video has been released in the case of a fatal hit-and-run in Cayce.

According to Coroner Fisher, John Wesley Butler, 64, of Cayce, was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle that struck Butler did not stop.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Witnesses state they saw a vehicle drive away toward Charleston Highway after hitting Butler.

Officers say the hit-and-run occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Frink Street near 12th Street.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers or call 888CRIMESC.

An anonymous tip could result in a cash reward.

