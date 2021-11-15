SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Video released of suspect car in fatal Cayce hit-and-run

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - New video has been released in the case of a fatal hit-and-run in Cayce.

According to Coroner Fisher, John Wesley Butler, 64, of Cayce, was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle that struck Butler did not stop.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Witnesses state they saw a vehicle drive away toward Charleston Highway after hitting Butler.

Officers say the hit-and-run occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Frink Street near 12th Street.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers or call 888CRIMESC.

An anonymous tip could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

Latest News

Video released of suspect car in fatal Cayce hit-and-run
Video released of suspect car in fatal Cayce hit-and-run
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
Mayor Benjamin to attend Biden infrastructure bill signing