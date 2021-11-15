Video released in fatal Columbia hit-and-run that killed 64-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released footage of the vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Video of the vehicle wanted in connection w/a fatal hit & run collision from 11/12 approx. 3 a.m. Possibly a 2008-2012 blue or gray Honda Accord. 64-yr-old man was in the roadway when he was struck at the 800 block of Gervais St. ⁦@MidlandsCrime⁩ pic.twitter.com/Opx08ZisTy — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 15, 2021

The incident happened on November 11 around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m.

The victim, a 64-year-old man died on the scene. The driver left the scene traveling west, according to police.

The car is believed to be a 2008-2012 blue or gray Honda Accord.

According to police, the pedestrian was unlawfully in the road when the collision happened and was not wearing reflective clothing.

People in the area were surprised a driver would leave the victim to die and shared their opinions on what should happen to the driver once found.

“It’s horrible especially that they drove off and didn’t take responsibility for their actions,” said Nicole Wasserman.

“They should definitely prosecute them and put them in prison for vehicular homicide,” said Jill Wasserman.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

