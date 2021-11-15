SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Video released in fatal Columbia hit-and-run that killed 64-year-old

By Hannah Robinson and Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released footage of the vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man.

The incident happened on November 11 around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m.

The victim, a 64-year-old man died on the scene. The driver left the scene traveling west, according to police.

The car is believed to be a 2008-2012 blue or gray Honda Accord.

According to police, the pedestrian was unlawfully in the road when the collision happened and was not wearing reflective clothing.

People in the area were surprised a driver would leave the victim to die and shared their opinions on what should happen to the driver once found.

“It’s horrible especially that they drove off and didn’t take responsibility for their actions,” said Nicole Wasserman.

“They should definitely prosecute them and put them in prison for vehicular homicide,” said Jill Wasserman.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Two dead in Lexington County shooting
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers

Latest News

Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Two dead in Lexington County shooting
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,361 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 6.2%
Kickoff time announced for Clemson, Carolina game