Two dead in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after a shooting in a Lexington County subdivision.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A neighbor called 911 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday after hearing gunfire.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors and collecting potential evidence, according to deputies. Crime scene investigators are taking photos of the crime scene.

If you have any information, call LCSD at 888-274-6372 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Deputies believe the incident to be isolated and say they have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

