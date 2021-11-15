Sumter officials search for missing woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter officials are searching for a missing woman.

Jeana Vause, 48, of Sumter, was reported missing Sunday after her family could not contact her, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Family members notified officers that they were concerned for Vause’s wellbeing.

If you have any information, call 803-436-2700 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.