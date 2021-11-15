Sumter officials search for missing woman

SkyView
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter officials are searching for a missing woman.

Jeana Vause, 48, of Sumter, was reported missing Sunday after her family could not contact her, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Family members notified officers that they were concerned for Vause’s wellbeing.

If you have any information, call 803-436-2700 or 911.

