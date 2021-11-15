SkyView
Richland County seeks armed robbery suspect

Deputies say the suspect held clerks of the 7850 Garners Ferry Road Exxon at gunpoint on Oct. 11 around 9:45 p.m.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say the suspect held clerks of the 7850 Garners Ferry Road Exxon at gunpoint on Oct. 11 around 9:45 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a man approaching the register wearing a grey and black hoodie and blue face mask.

In the surveillance footage obtained by Richland County, the suspect walked up to the counter as if he was about to purchase drinks. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at both clerks and demanded cash and cigarettes.

According to deputies, the Exxon clerks put items in the suspect’s bag before he left through the back door.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott asks for anyone with information on this man’s identity to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips can be anonymous and potentially earn the tipster a cash reward if an arrest is made.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

