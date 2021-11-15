SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
wis
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday for some morning frost