Police: Man arrested in connection to Columbia assault case

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home on Nov. 10 was arrested by the Columbia Police Department Tuesday after turning himself in.

Michael James Johnson, III, 20, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

Deputies say Johnson threatened his victim at gunpoint and prevented her from escaping the scene Wednesday.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to her face and body. She was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

wis
First Alert: Warming up into the 70s today, then a big temp drop for the weekend!