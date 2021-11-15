Police: Man arrested in connection to Columbia assault case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home on Nov. 10 was arrested by the Columbia Police Department Tuesday after turning himself in.

Michael James Johnson, III, 20, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

Deputies say Johnson threatened his victim at gunpoint and prevented her from escaping the scene Wednesday.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to her face and body. She was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

