One arrested, one wanted in fatal Sumter shooting

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Sumter.

Javonte Marquise Durant Hickson, 27, of Florence, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Tyrone Prince, according to the Sumter Police Department.

At 6 p.m. on November 5, officers responded to Rolling Creek Drive to reports of shots being fired.

Officers say they found Prince shot outside his home. He died while being taken to a local hospital.

Two men were seen running toward Boulevard Road from a car parked in the driveway of the residence.

They were identified as Javonte Hickson and Tykem Hickson, 26, of Rock Hill.

Tykem turned himself in to police on Saturday and is being held in the Sumter County Detention Center. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tykem Hickson, 26, turned himself in to police.(Sumter Police Department)

If you have information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

