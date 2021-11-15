SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Missing Sumter woman found safe

Sumter officials search for missing woman
Sumter officials search for missing woman(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Sumter woman was found safe in another county Sunday.

Jeana Vause, 48, of Sumter, was reported missing Sunday afternoon after her family could not contact her, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Family members notified officers that they were concerned for Vause’s wellbeing.

Sumter police announced that Vause had been found later in another county.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

Latest News

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
Mayor Benjamin to attend Biden infrastructure bill signing
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warming up this week, still looking at cool mornings
Change this caption before publishing
Bond denied in killing at balloon release for slain toddler
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink