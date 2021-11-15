Missing Sumter woman found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Sumter woman was found safe in another county Sunday.

Jeana Vause, 48, of Sumter, was reported missing Sunday afternoon after her family could not contact her, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Family members notified officers that they were concerned for Vause’s wellbeing.

Sumter police announced that Vause had been found later in another county.

