Mayor Benjamin to attend Biden infrastructure bill signing

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced that he will attend the signing of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The signing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

The bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on November 5 and cites money for transportation and broadband as well as other projects.

The signing will be streamed live on WISTV.com and WIS TV’s Facebook.

