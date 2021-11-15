Mayor Benjamin to attend Biden infrastructure bill signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced that he will attend the signing of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The signing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

The bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on November 5 and cites money for transportation and broadband as well as other projects.

The signing will be streamed live on WISTV.com and WIS TV’s Facebook.

