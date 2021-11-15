LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.