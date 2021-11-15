SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A teen girl and young boy who were kidnapped separately in Kentucky and Tennessee are believed to be heading to northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.

According to WILX, authorities believe a family member, Jacob Clare, abducted the two children. They think the trio could be on the way to or are already in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare(James Hock)

The Gallatin Police Department in Tennessee said Jacob Clare, 32, left sometime late on Nov. 5 or in the early morning of Nov. 6 with Amber to drop off his son, Noah, with family but never showed up.

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, said the father is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements. She said she dropped her son off with Jacob Clare on Friday night in Gallatin, Tennessee, WBKO reported.

According to Ennis, amber is Jacob Clare’s niece. Police said Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Authorities said Jacob Clare is likely driving a sliver Subaru Outback with Tennessee tag 42MY10 with several distinctive stickers on it.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or who has seen him or the children are asked to call 911.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers

Latest News

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Closing arguments begin in Rittenhouse murder trial
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
Mayor Benjamin to attend Biden infrastructure bill signing
Change this caption before publishing
Man found tied up, dead in Aiken County
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case