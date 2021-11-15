Kickoff time announced for Clemson, Carolina game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Wake Forest at Boston College

Kentucky at Louisville

Pitt at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.

All times are Eastern.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.