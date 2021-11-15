SkyView
Kickoff time announced for Clemson, Carolina game

By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.

Friday, Nov. 26

  • North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

  • Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
  • Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
  • Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Wake Forest at Boston College
  • Kentucky at Louisville
  • Pitt at Syracuse
  • Virginia Tech at Virginia

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.

All times are Eastern.

