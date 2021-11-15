Kickoff time announced for Clemson, Carolina game
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.
Friday, Nov. 26
- North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
- Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
- Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- Wake Forest at Boston College
- Kentucky at Louisville
- Pitt at Syracuse
- Virginia Tech at Virginia
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.
All times are Eastern.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.