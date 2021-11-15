SkyView
Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham is asking the General Assembly to suspend the state gas tax until the end of the fiscal year.

The former congressman asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend the gas tax to help South Carolinians with the recent spike in gas prices, a news release stated.

The average price per gallon in the state is $3.13, based on GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 gas stations. The cost of gas in South Carolina has reached a 7-year high as pandemic-related issues have slowed the production and distribution of oil around the world, the release stated.

“Gas prices are out of control and we have to get creative about how to lessen the burden on South Carolina families,” Cunningham said. “By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state’s $1 billion budget surplus, we can help South Carolinians keep more money in their pocket without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”

Cunningham says the current state gas tax is $0.26 per gallon and suspending the gas tax would save a driver $5 on each fill-up of a 20-gallon tank.

“The General Assembly could do this tomorrow,” Cunningham said. ”I hope they will take this common-sense step to help South Carolina taxpayers.”

