SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert: Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning, then warmer weather moves in

By Dominic Brown
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bundle up tonight! It’s getting cold enough for patchy frost.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands early Tuesday morning. Patchy frost is possible.

· Tuesday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s. It will be cold enough for patchy frost. Take care of your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors.

· By Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s under sunny skies.

· Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· An isolated shower is possible Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

· Cooler weather is expected Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning hours.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday. That means areas of patchy frost are possible here and there as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By afternoon Tuesday, high temperatures will rise into the low 70s. We’ll see sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Warmer weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By Thursday, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move into the area from the west, giving way to a few isolated showers. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

After the front passes to our east, our temperatures will be cooling down again.

On Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 under sunny skies.

This weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Also, if you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early this Friday morning! The partial eclipse will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m. The eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m. By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the eclipse. Enjoy!

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Areas of Patchy Frost. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Deputies say the incident happened in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive near Highway 321.
Sisters killed in Lexington Co. shooting identified, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe
Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
Change this caption before publishing
Man found tied up, dead in Aiken County

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday for some morning frost
615 Weather 11/15/21
615 Weather 11/15/21
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine this afternoon - Cold night tonight
first alert
First Alert Forecast 11/13