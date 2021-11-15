First Alert: Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning, then warmer weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bundle up tonight! It’s getting cold enough for patchy frost.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands early Tuesday morning. Patchy frost is possible.

· Tuesday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s. It will be cold enough for patchy frost. Take care of your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors.

· By Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s under sunny skies.

· Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· An isolated shower is possible Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

· Cooler weather is expected Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning hours.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday. That means areas of patchy frost are possible here and there as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

By afternoon Tuesday, high temperatures will rise into the low 70s. We’ll see sunny skies.

Warmer weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move into the area from the west, giving way to a few isolated showers. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

After the front passes to our east, our temperatures will be cooling down again.

On Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 under sunny skies.

This weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Also, if you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early this Friday morning! The partial eclipse will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m. The eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m. By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the eclipse. Enjoy!

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Areas of Patchy Frost. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

