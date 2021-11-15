SkyView
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting in a subdivision.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A neighbor called 911 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday after hearing gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors and collecting potential evidence, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

