Deputies on scene of shooting in Lexington County neighborhood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting in a subdivision.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
A neighbor called 911 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday after hearing gunfire.
No injuries have been reported.
Detectives are interviewing neighbors and collecting potential evidence, according to deputies.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
